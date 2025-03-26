CMA Fest is returning to Nashville with a star-studded lineup.
The country music festival will take over Music City this summer from June 5-8 and feature the likes of Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley and more.
"From megastars lighting up Nissan Stadium each night to the electric atmosphere of Broadway and sweeping views along the Cumberland River, Nashville will be the ultimate backdrop for four days and nights of extraordinary performances from hundreds of Country Music acts across 10 stages," the festival announcement stated.
Joining the previously mentioned performers are Brooks & Dunn, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Rascal Flatts, The Red Clay Strays, Darius Rucker, Shaboozey, Blake Shelton, Zach Top, Keith Urban and Bailey Zimmerman, who will play the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium, with more talent to be revealed in the weeks to come.
MŌRIAH will kick off the festivities on the morning of Thursday, June 5, singing the national anthem on the Riverfront stage, with Tanner Adell, Drew Baldridge, Gabby Barrett, George Birge, Tyler Braden, Colbie Caillat, Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Jackson Dean, Chris Lane, Maddie & Tae, Dylan Marlowe, Kameron Marlowe, Midland, Ian Munsick, RaeLynn, Redferrin, Josh Ross, Conner Smith, Tigirlily Gold, The War and Treaty, Tucker Wetmore and more set to play there afterwards.
Rodney Atkins, Frankie Ballard, Danielle Bradbery, Blanco Brown, Tyler Farr, Josh Gracin, Ty Herndon, Edwin McCain, John Morgan, Jerrod Niemann and more are booked for the Amp Stage at Ascend Park.
There will also be performances in Walk of Fame Park, at Bridgestone Plaza and on the Hard Rock Stage.
A variety of tickets are on sale now, with single night tickets for Nissan Stadium becoming available Friday, March 28, at 11 a.m. ET.
As usual, the annual "CMA Fest" TV special will capture all the action when it airs this summer on ABC and Hulu.