Mandy Moore shared an adorable look this week at how her older son is adjusting to life as a big brother.

The actress and singer posted a family photo Wednesday with her husband Taylor Goldsmith and their children Gus, 20 months, and newborn son Oscar Bennett, aka Ozzie.

In the sweet photo, Gus beams at his younger brother while his parents look on.

"Gus relishing his role as Big Bro 😎," Moore captioned the snap.

Moore and her husband announced Ozzie's birth last week.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple wrote: "Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)."

The couple went on to write that with Ozzie's arrival, they feel "every adage is true."

"Our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding," the explained. "He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓"

