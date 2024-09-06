"Bachelor" alum Maria Georgas is addressing Jenn Tran and Devin Strader's split after her name was brought up during the After the Final Rose special earlier this week.
Georgas, who competed alongside Tran on Joey Graziadei's season of "The Bachelor," said in a TikTok video posted Thursday of Tran's engagement to Strader on Monday's "Bachelorette" finale and subsequent breakup on the live after show was "hard to watch" and "my heart goes out to Jenn."
However, Georgas said it was time for her to speak "my truth."
"I can't speak on her relationship," Georgas said. The only two people that can speak on her relationship are her and Devin. Those are the only two people that know truly what is going on."
During the After the Final Rose special, Tran revealed that Strader had called off their engagement over the phone and bashed him for following Georgas on Instagram, saying it was "disrespectful" and that it "completely invalidated our entire relationship."
"Jenn having to speak up about it, say your piece, girlfriend. I respect it," Georgas said of Tran bringing up her name on the show. "I just think that, like, without the full context, it leads people to believe a whole different narrative."
As for the Instagram drama, the Bachelor Nation alum addressed it head on.
"Yes, Devin followed me on Instagram. Guys, I don't pay attention to who follows me and who doesn't. I have no clue about that. Until people brought it to my attention, I didn't know. And by that time when I found out, he had unfollowed," Georgas explained. "Let me clear the air on something: I've never met Devin before. I never went clubbing with him."
"I can't control who follows who, but what I can control is what I do about it, and what I'm doing is not following back, and I never followed back," she continued. "And now, seeing how things transpired, I will never follow that man."
Georgas, who said it was a "shock" for her name to come up during Tran and Strader's tense chat, said blankly: "I have nothing to do with the ending of the relationship."
Despite her confirming that she and Tran are "no longer friends," Georgas said "the last thing" she wants is a "weird narrative" that she doesn't support Tran.
"Enough with the pitting women against each other," she said. "I know that's a favorite thing to do in this world, but I'm not interested in that."