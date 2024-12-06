Mariah Carey's iconic "Merry Christmas" album has reached a special milestone this holiday season.
On Friday, the singer marked 30 years of the album which features her record-breaking classic, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," with the release of the "Merry Christmas" deluxe digital edition.
"You know I don't know numbers but I'm really proud to celebrate 30 years of this album," she said in the caption of an Instagram post.
"I'm so grateful to all my fans who spent many of their Christmases with these songs," she added.
The album features a new remastered version of her 1994 St. John the Divine Concert, "Hero" from the same performance and "Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)" video version, according to a press release.
Several "Merry Christmas" album editions will also be released on Dec. 13, including a zoetrope vinyl pressing of "Merry Christmas" with animated visual effects and a 2LP deluxe edition.
"Hope you enjoy listening, and hoping we spend many more holidays together!" Carey said at the end of her message on Instagram. "Merry Christmas, xoxo M"
Over the years, Carey has been dubbed the "Queen of Christmas" and has taken to social media each year to declare when Christmas activities commence.
The day after Halloween this year, she shared a video of her on social media swapping out a glamorous Halloween look for a Santa-inspired outfit.
Last year, she told "Good Morning America" about what inspired "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and shared how she wanted to make it "timeless."
She added that she thinks the song has mass appeal because of her deep love for the holidays.
Carey is currently spreading holiday cheer on her "Mariah Carey's Christmas Time" tour.