Marlee Matlin is going to be a grandmother -- and she can barely contain her excitement.

The Academy Award-winning actress posted a video to Instagram earlier this week in which she cradles the baby bump of her lookalike eldest daughter Sarah to show that she is expecting.

Sarah then spins around a slice of cake sitting on a plate in front of her mother to reveal the inside is pink.

"It's a girl!" Matlin exclaims, also sharing the news in American Sign Language.

"We’ve been promoted to GRANDPARENTS!" she captioned the post, acknowledging the new adventure she and her husband of 30 years, Kevin Grandalski, will soon embark on.

The post garnered lots of love from Matlin's followers, including her "CODA" co-star Troy Kotsur and "Eternals" actress Lauren Ridloff.

Matlin and Grandalski married in 1993 and share four children together.