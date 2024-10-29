The Wayans brothers are out with a spooky new announcement right in time for Halloween.
Actor, comedian, and director Marlon Wayans announced on Tuesday that the Wayans brothers are coming back to the "Scary Movie" franchise with a brand-new reboot.
"WE'RE BACK!!! After nearly 20 years, the Wayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they've been asking for… a return to the SCARY MOVIE franchise!" wrote Wayans in the post, which included a photo of Wayans and someone in a ghost face mask.
"We're looking forward to having fun on the big screen again," the post continued.
The movie will be an original script from the Wayans brothers, their first reunited project in 18 years, according to a release shared by a representative for Marlon Wayans.
The famous comedy horror "Scary Movie" franchise was initially developed by Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans, with Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans writing and starring in the first two films and Keenen Ivory Wayans directing. The franchise famously featured humorous parodies of established horror franchises like "Scream" and "I Know What You Did Last Summer."
The upcoming film will be the sixth film of the franchise which debuted in 2000 and whose fifth and latest installment came out in 2013.
The upcoming horror flick comes by way of Paramount Pictures and Miramax.
"We couldn't be more excited to be a part of the new SCARY MOVIE and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago," said the Wayans brothers in a statement. "We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again. We look forward to working with Jonathan Glickman and his team at the new Miramax to bring these laughs to theaters, where they belong. It's a double reunion."
"The timing is perfect to bring back the series to the big screen and we're lucky to have Keenen, Marlon and Shawn's unique comedic vision bringing it to audiences around the world," added Miramax CEO Jonathan Glickman.
The first "Scary Movie" brought in over $277 million in worldwide box office, according to By The Numbers.