Matt Damon had a blast during a family outing at the "Oppenheimer" premiere in Paris.
The "Good Will Hunting" actor, 52, stepped out with three of his daughters at the star-studded event held at the Cinema Le Grand Rex on Tuesday.
Damon and wife Luciana Barroso are parents to four girls: Isabella, Gia, Stella and Alexia, who is Barroso's daughter from a previous relationship.
The Oscar winner has been doing the rounds in support of his role in "Oppenheimer," director Christopher Nolan's new film centered on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb.
Damon plays Gen. Leslie Groves Jr., the director of the Manhattan Project, in the film.
Other "Oppenheimer" cast members include Cillian Murphy as the titular character, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh and more.
Damon previously stepped out with Barroso and three of their daughters earlier this year at the premiere of his film "Air," which he starred in alongside longtime pal Ben Affleck.