Matthew Macfadyen shares why he 'didn't really' enjoy playing Mr. Darcy in 'Pride and Prejudice'
Matthew Macfadyen is dishing on his experience playing Mr. Darcy in the hit 2005 film "Pride and Prejudice" with Keira Knightley.
In a recent interview with CBS Mornings to discuss his latest role in "Deadpool & Wolverine", Macfadyen was asked about his experience playing Darcy nearly two decades ago.
"You've said you didn't really enjoy playing Darcy," CBS News' Anthony Mason stated, to which Macfadyen responded, "No, I didn't really."
"I feel bad saying that," he continued. "...There were moments I had a good time. But I wish I'd enjoyed it more. I wish I was less worried about it. I just felt a bit miscast, or I'm not dishy enough ... But it worked out."
Macfadyen said years later, he does draw positives from his time in the role.
"I think the most flattering thing that happens to me now is people say, 'Were you Mr. Darcy?' And it's a good 20 years later, so I think I can't be aging that badly," he joked.
An adaption of Jane Austen's famed 19th century novel, "Pride and Prejudice" was a success, bringing in $126,549,607 at the worldwide box office, according to By The Numbers.
In more recent years, Macfadyen gained recognition for his role as Tom Wambsgans in the hit HBO series "Succession," for which he won two Emmys.
Macfadyen can be seen next as Mr. Paradox in "Deadpool & Wolverine", which lands in theaters July 26.