Meadow Walker and her husband Louis Thornton-Allan are separating.

Walker, 25, took to Instagram earlier this week to share a "statement from the two of us" in which she and Thornton-Allan announced that they "have come to the agreement to amicably separate."

"This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy," the statement continued. "We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other."

While the statement appeared on Walker's social media, it was absent from Thornton-Allan's accounts.

Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan attend the Universal Pictures presents the "FAST X Road To Rome" at Colosseo, May 12, 2023, in Rome, Italy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

This news comes a month after Walker marked 10 years since the death of her father, actor Paul Walker, by sharing a throwback video of him.

Walker and Thornton-Allan were married in October 2021. Their wedding was attended by "Fast & Furious" franchise stars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster.