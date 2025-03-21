Melissa Gilbert shares moving tribute to late 'Little House on the Prairie' co-star Jack Lilley
Actress Melissa Gilbert is remembering her "Little House on the Prairie" co-star Jack Lilley, who died earlier this week at 91.
Lilley, who played a carriage and wagon driver on the hit show and was also a stuntman and more in many Hollywood shows and films, "passed peacefully" on March 19, according to a statement from his family.
In her tribute to Lilley on Instagram, Gilbert wrote, "The little house family has lost one of our own."
"Jack Lilley has passed away. He was 91 years old. He also happened to be one of my favorite people on the planet," she wrote. "He taught me how to ride a horse when I was just a wee little thing. He was so patient with me. He never said no when I would bound up to him squealing, 'Can we go ride? Please, please, please?'"
"Jack always felt like home to me," she added. "He lived quite a life. I am so lucky that he was my friend."
In addition to "Little House on the Prairie," Lilley was known for his work on "Gunsmoke," "City Slickers," "Blazing Saddles," "Bonanza," the 1957 TV series "Zorro" and more.
Lilley's life was highlighted in a statement his family shared with "Good Morning America."
"We lost a giant among men," the statement began. "Jack Lilley, known for being a stuntman, boss wrangler, livestock coordinator, actor, and our papa, passed peacefully on 3/19/25."
"He was truly one of a kind," the family added.
Savannah Dawn Lilley, Jack Lilley's daughter-in-law, also told "GMA," "He just had a way with people to make you feel at home."
"He had a joke for everything, which was another reason people loved him," she continued. "He cared deeply for all of the people he worked with and cared even more for the animals he worked with. He took great pride in keeping them safe and well cared for."
She added, "Even in his 90s, he would have the Western channel on and be able to call out horse's names from all the old movies and TV shows. He thought of THEM as the real stars."
Jack Lilley married his wife Irene on Dec. 20, 1958. Together, they had three children.
Like Lilley, several of his children and grandchildren followed in his footsteps to become stunt performers.
Lilley's children shared a separate social media post about their father earlier in the week, in which they highlighted his love for his late wife, who died last year.
"Jack went to be with his bride, Irene," they wrote. "He just couldn't bear another second without her."
Lilley is survived by his sons Clay, Clint and Ben, as well as his five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In their statement, the family said, "We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love for our favorite cowboy."
"We encourage you to continue to share your Jack Lilley stories," they added. "If you knew papa, we know you have at least one."
Services for Lilley will be announced at a later date, according to his family.