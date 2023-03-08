Michael J. Fox is a proud dog dad!

In an Instagram post on Monday, the "Back to the Future" actor introduced the family's newest addition to his followers, sharing a cute photo of himself and his new dog Blue.

"Hey Blue, welcome to your new home!" Fox, 61, captioned the post, which featured a photo of him sweetly cuddling the canine.

Fox's celebrity friends and followers flocked to the comment section to celebrate the moment.

"Oh my gosh!! So cute 🥰," Julianne Moore wrote.

Ali Wentworth commented, "THIS IS CRAZY NUTS! What a gorgeous girl! Tell her Auntie Ali can't wait to play…."

Blue came into Fox's life almost two years after he announced the death of his beloved dog Gus in April 2021. Fox shared the news via Instagram at that time, posting a photo of his late canine companion and leaving a heartfelt tribute in the caption.

"Gus -- great dog and loyal friend, we'll miss you," he wrote.

During an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" in 2021, Fox opened up about his relationship with Gus, who featured heavily in Fox's memoir "No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality."

"You know that no matter your situation, no matter what you feel, this animal is with you and is connected to you, and you feel, it's a force multiplier," Fox said at the time.

Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991, also told CBS News that Gus had been part of his support system as he dealt with the illness.