Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed faces off with Jonathan Majors as Damian in the new "Creed III" trailer released Tuesday.

The adrenaline-pumping visual sees Adonis defending and carrying on the legacy of his former trainer, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), and father Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) when Damian, a friend-turned-foe, threatens to take his top spot in the ring.

The film follows Adonis, who has established a thriving career and family life, when boxing prodigy Damian resurfaces after a long prison sentence, eager to prove his status as "the best." According to the movie's official description, "Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian -- a fighter who has nothing to lose."

With a story written in part by "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler, "Creed III" marks Jordan's directorial debut and his third acting gig as part of the "Rocky" and "Creed" franchise. Majors, one of the film's newcomers, stars alongside returning cast members Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad and Wood Harris.

Prior to the trailer's release, Jordan shared first-look poster images of the film, one of which features himself in the ring with the phrase "You Can't Run..." etched in the corner. The other, which shows a ready-to-battle Majors, reads, "...From Your Past."