Michelle Pfeiffer is marking 30 years of marriage to husband David E. Kelley.

The "Grease 2" actress, 65, took to Instagram on Monday to share a selfie of them smiling for the camera alongside a caption which read, "30 years of bliss."

The couple, who first met on a blind date, wed Nov. 13, 1993.

Pfeiffer adopted daughter Claudia Rose, 30, prior to marrying the "Big Little Lies" creator. Then, nearly a year after their wedding, the couple welcomed a son, John Henry, 29.

In addition to "Big Little Lies," Kelley, 67, is the creator or producer of several popular TV series, including "Doogie Howser, M.D.," "The Practice," "Ally McBeal," "Boston Legal," Netflix's "The Lincoln Lawyer," and "Love & Death."