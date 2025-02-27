Hollywood is mourning actress Michelle Trachtenberg, who died on Wednesday. She was 39.
Trachtenberg, best known for roles in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Gossip Girl," Disney's "Ice Princess" and more, is believed to have died of natural causes, police sources told ABC News.
Sources added that the actress recently underwent a liver transplant and may have been experiencing complications. Trachtenberg's mother found her in her apartment near Columbus Circle in New York City. No foul play is suspected, according to sources.
Trachtenberg's "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" co-star James Marsters took to Instagram and paid tribute to the actress with a moving message and a photo of the both of them.
"My heart is heavy today. We have lost a beautiful soul," Marsters began. "Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny, and a very talented person. She died much too young, and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her."
He added, "My heart goes out to her family who are good people, and are suffering the greatest loss anyone could bear. I hope everyone can give them space to heal in this most difficult time. Godspeed Michelle. You are missed."
Here's a look at what former co-stars and more have said about Trachtenberg.
Blake Lively
Lively, who starred alongside Trachtenberg in "Gossip Girl" as Serena van der Woodsen, shared a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram story Wednesday.
Posting a photo from the first day they met, Lively described Trachtenberg as “electric,” recalling how her presence could shift the energy of a room.
"Everything she did, she did 200%," she wrote. "She laughed the fullest at someone's joke, she faced authority head on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself."
Lively also remembered Trachtenberg’s signature caramel-scented lip gloss, saying she didn’t just want to shine on camera -- she wanted to create a warm, welcoming experience for those around her, down to the smallest details.
"She was kind person, through and through," Lively added. "The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle. May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire."
Rosie O'Donnell
O'Donnell, who starred in "Harriet the Spy" with Trachtenberg, called the news of the actress' death, "heartbreaking."
"I loved her very much," O'Donnell said in a statement. "She struggled the last few years I wish I could have helped”
Chace Crawford
Crawford, who is known for his role as Nate Archibald in "Gossip Girl," remembered his co-star and called Trachtenberg "one of a kind."
"I remember her coming on set for the first time and just absolutely owning it," he wrote on Instagram. "She was a force of nature and just so so unapologetically funny and magnetic.. remembering those years with a big smile. Just a terrible loss. Love you ❤️"
Ed Westwick
Trachtenberg's "Gossip Girl" co-star, Ed Westwick, was among the first stars to react to her death.
"So sad to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg," Westwick wrote on his Instagram story. "Sending prayers 🙏🏻🤍"
Melissa Rivers
Rivers, who was a friend of Trachtenberg, took to Instagram and wrote, "I’m deeply saddened by the sudden passing of my friend Michelle."
"She made me laugh every day with the silly posts we would send each other," Rivers continued. "This already difficult time has become even harder because seeing her name pop up always brought me a smile—something that has been rare for me lately."
Jane Espenson
Espenson, who was a writer producer and writer on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," wrote on Bluesky, "I'm very very saddened to hear the news about Michelle Trachtenberg."
"She was an always-bouncing goofy kid, a ray of sunshine. Awful loss," Epenson added.
David Boreanz
Boreanz, who starred in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" with Trachtenberg, wrote in his Instagram story, "So very sad …horrible news. RIP and prayers to her and her family."
Emma Caulfield
"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Emma Caulfield shared a throwback photo of her and Trachtenberg and called the actress a "little sister."
"I'm so sorry your bright light died so young," Caulfield wrote in her Instagram story. "Our Buffy family lost a little sister today… Rest in peace lovely Mish Mish. You were loved."
Kim Cattrall
Trachtenberg's "Ice Princess" co-star, Cattrall, took to Instagram and shared a photo of them from the set of the 2005 Disney film.
She wrote, "Rest in peace sweet Michelle 💔"
Melissa Joan Hart
Hart, who starred in "Clarissa Explains It All," shared a video of her and Trachtenberg from a 1992 episode of the show and said she is "heartbroken" over the news.
"I'm heartbroken to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg!!" Hart captioned the post. "So young, so talented and so sweet! Here is a fun scene from when she was on #ClarissaExplainsItAll. I think this was about 1992 and the episode was an idea I had about babysitting a total nightmare."
She added, "But Michelle was nothing like her character and even this young, we got along wonderfully."
Melissa Gilbert
"Little House on the Prarie" actress Melissa Gilbert paid tribute to Trachtenberg in an Instagram post and wrote, "Oh Michy...and we lived so close to one another.....my heart aches for your family and all those who loved you so..."