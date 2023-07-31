Michelle Yeoh shared photos from her wedding after marrying her fiancé of 19 years, Jean Todt, last week in Geneva, Switzerland.
Alongside a sweet collection of photos of the actress and Todt, the former CEO of Ferrari, Yeoh wrote, "19 years and YES!! we are married!!"
She expressed gratitude for their families and friends and added, "We love you and here's to many more to come ❤️✨❤️✨✨"
Yeoh's post was flooded with congratulatory wishes from co-stars, friends and fans alike.
Former Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa was one of the first to reveal the news of Yeoh and Todt's wedding on Instagram last week.
"Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh love you so much . ❤️❤️" he wrote alongside photos from the wedding.
"We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004," the program pictured in his post read. "On 26th July 2004, J.T. proposed to marry M.Y. and she said YES!"
"Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together," it continued.
Massa also shared other images from the ceremony, including a selfie where Yeoh smiles while holding her Academy Award for best actress, which she won in March for her performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."