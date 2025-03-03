Mikey Madison won the best actress Oscar Sunday for "Anora," and took a moment to "recognize and honor the sex worker community" in her acceptance speech.
"I will continue to support and be an ally," Madison said. "All of the incredible people, the women that I've had the privilege of meeting from that community, has been one of the highlights of this entire incredible experience."
In "Anora" -- which also won the Oscar for best picture -- Madison plays the titular character, a sex worker who is thrown into a world of chaos after she marries the son of a Russian oligarch.
This is 25-year-old Madison's first Oscar nomination and win.
"To be here standing in this room today is really incredible," the young actress said.
The category was presented by last year's best actress winner, "Poor Things" star Emma Stone.
"I also just want to recognize the thoughtful, intelligent, beautiful, breathtaking work of my fellow nominees. I'm honored to be recognized alongside all of you," she said, as the camera panned to her fellow nominee Demi Moore, who put her hands over her heart and smiled as she looked up at Madison.
"This is a dream come true," Madison said.
The other nominees for best actress were Moore for "The Substance"; Cynthia Erivo for "Wicked"; Karla Sofía Gascón for "Emilia Pérez"; and Fernanda Torres for "I'm Still Here."