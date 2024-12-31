Morgan Wallen is closing out the year with a new song titled "Smile."
The song -- written by Wallen, Rocky Block, John Byron, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak and Luis Witkiewitz -- is a moody heartbreak number which chronicles a relationship that seems fine from the outside but is failing on the inside.
He sings in the opening verse, "I can't remember the last time/ You looked as happy as you did tonight/ Your tipsy friend grabbed that bartender/ Gave him her phone and pulled us over there with her/ He counted to three/ And, baby, I haven't seen that side of you in forever/ And I hate it's the truth but, baby, you never do when we're alone together."
"It was good to see you smile/ Girl, you know it's been a while/ It was good to see you smile/ Even if it was just for the picture," Wallen continues in the chorus.
Wallen also dropped a music video for "Smile" music video. Instead of performing his song "Love Somebody" on a fictional late-night talk show, Morgan sings "Smile," leaving everyone shocked and puzzled.
Looking all woebegone, Wallen delivers his tune as everyone behind the camera starts panicking. Fortunately, ratings start soaring and those frowns turn into smiles.
Wallen, however, remains stuck in his melancholy state as his fictional girlfriend comes onto the set while he's singing and isn't in his dressing room when he leaves the stage.