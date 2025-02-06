Matchmaking just got a whole new twist with a new dating reality series, "Muslim Matchmaker."
The Hulu show takes you inside the world of dating in American Muslim communities, where finding love isn't about swiping right but about meaningful connections while finding balance between faith, family and love.
Matchmakers Hoda Abrahim and Yasmin Elhady are on a mission to help Muslim singles meet their match — no dating apps or hookup culture required!
From "Indian Matchmaking" creator Smriti Mundhra, this ABC News Studios series brings a fresh, heartfelt, and sometimes cringeworthy look at the ups and downs of matchmaking, where first dates can be awkward, but the goal is always a lasting connection.
Want to know more? We've got all the details below!
What is 'Muslim Matchmaker' about?
The series follows matchmakers Abrahim and Elhady as they help Muslim singles find love through traditional matchmaking, focusing on meaningful, faith-based relationships over modern dating trends.
Who are the matchmakers on 'Muslim Matchmaker'?
The series features matchmakers Hoda Abrahim and Yasmin Elhady, who use the "Rules of Three" approach – three dates, three months, and three hundred questions to assess compatibility and build strong foundations for lasting relationships.
"I want you to feel chosen and I want you to choose," Elhady says in the trailer. "For Muslims, marriage is an act of worship."
When does 'Muslim Matchmaker' premiere on Hulu?
"Muslim Matchmaker" is set to premiere on Hulu on Feb. 11, just in time for Valentine's Day.
Who created 'Muslim Matchmaker'?
"Muslim Matchmaker" is created by Smriti Mundhra, known for "Indian Matchmaking."
Produced by Meralta Films in collaboration with ABC News Studios, the show's executive producers include Mundhra, Senain Kheshgi, Nina Aujla, Maya Gnyp, Claire Weinraub, David Sloan, and Poh Si Teng.
How does matchmaking work in 'Muslim Matchmaker'?
The show utilizes the "Rules of Three" method, guiding participants through three dates, three months, and three hundred questions to determine compatibility.
This approach aims to move away from swipe culture and encourages individuals to engage in meaningful, faith-based connections.
Is 'Muslim Matchmaker' similar to 'Indian Matchmaking'?
Yes, both series share the same creator, Smriti Mundhra, and focus on traditional matchmaking practices within specific cultural contexts.
While "Indian Matchmaking" centers on Indian communities, "Muslim Matchmaker" focuses on American Muslim singles, highlighting the unique aspects of dating within these communities.
Where to watch 'Muslim Matchmaker'?
"Muslim Matchmaker" will be available for streaming exclusively on Hulu.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and "Good Morning America."