The cover for the newest entry in the "Hunger Games" book series, titled "Sunrise on the Reaping," is here.
Scholastic revealed the cover for Suzanne Collins' forthcoming novel on Wednesday.
"Sunrise on the Reaping" is set to be released March 18, 2025, and a film adaptation has already been announced by Lionsgate to arrive in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.
David Levithan, the vice president, publisher and editorial director at Scholastic, said the cover design by artist Tim O'Brien, who is responsible for other "Hunger Games" book covers, "symbolically explor[es] one of the central themes of the series: how conflicting forces can be connected by their common nature, the songbird and the snake springing from the same source."
According to a synopsis, "Sunrise on the Reaping" is set 24 years before the events of the first "Hunger Games" book and begins "on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell."
"As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves," the synopsis continues. "When Haymitch's name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He's torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who's nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he's been set up to fail. But there's something in him that wants to fight … and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena."
"Sunrise on the Reaping" will be the first new "Hunger Games" book to hit shelves following 2020's "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," which received the movie treatment in 2023 and featured Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth, to name a few.
Previous installments in the book series include 2008's "The Hunger Games," 2009's "Catching Fire" and 2010's "Mockingjay," which were turned into films starring Jennifer Lawrence that were released between 2012 and 2015.
Woody Harrelson starred as Haymitch Abernathy in the "Hunger Games" film series alongside Lawrence.