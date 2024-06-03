The juicy trailer to the second half of "Bridgerton" season three has arrived.
Netflix dropped the look at the highly anticipated next part of the latest season Monday.
The trailer shows how the whole town is abuzz after the "sudden" engagement between Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton.
However, Penelope's secret identity as Lady Whistledown could spell disaster as the wedding approaches, as Colin has no idea his bride-to-be has been the author of the tea-spilling missives all along.
Adding to the pressure of their forthcoming nuptials, there's Claudia Jessie's Eloise Bridgerton, who seems like she's going to spill the beans, with a cheeky toast to the couple, raising her glass to "Truly knowing each other completely."
"Colin cannot discover my secret," Penelope says. "Whistledown is power."
Colin asks her, "Is there some secret you're not telling me?"
Whistledown teases in voiceover, "While most seasons of our Marriage Mart follow a pattern, this season is surely a surprise."
"Bridgerton" season 3 part two arrives June 13.
