The magic of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is coming to life.
"The Golden Ticket," a brand-new reality competition series, will feature a "high-stakes social experiment" recreating the chocolate factory world at the heart of the Roald Dahlstory, according to an announcement from Netflix on Thursday.
Just as in the movie, contestants will need a golden ticket in order to enter the competition.
"Just like Charlie Bucket and the other children in Roald Dahl's original 1964 novel 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,' a group of lucky contestants will have the chance to step into the whimsical wonderland -- and to enter, you'll need a coveted golden ticket," the announcement stated, adding that competitors must "adapt and strategize" as they "withstand games, tests, and temptations designed to prove their instincts, resilience, and ability to thrive in the chaos of a retro-futuristic dreamscape."
Jeff Gaspin, the vice president of unscripted at Netflix, shared a statement included in the announcement.
"This one-of-a-kind reality competition blends adventure, strategy, and social dynamics, creating an experience that is as captivating as it is unpredictable," Gaspin said. "For the first time, a lucky few won't just have to imagine the experience -- they'll get to step inside the factory and live it."
Details including the shoot location and premiere date are yet to be announced.
Fans can sign-up for a chance to receive a golden ticket here, where they will be prompted to answer questions about themselves.
The show comes by way of Netflix's acquisition of the Roald Dahl Story Company.
Dahl's 1964 novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" has inspired several big-screen adaptions. In 1971, Gene Wilder took on the role of Willy Wonka and Johnny Depp staged the beloved character in 2005.
More recently, in 2023, Timothée Chalamet took on the leading role.