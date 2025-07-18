The Owens sisters are back.
On Friday, Nicole Kidman shared a sweet Instagram video with Sandra Bullock on the set of the "Practical Magic" sequel, "Practical Magic 2."
In the video, the duo are all smiles as they share an embrace. See the video here.
"The witches are back," Kidman captioned the post. "Owens sisters' first day on set!"
In May, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that the "Practical Magic" sequel would arrive Sept. 18, 2026.
Kidman and Bullock will reprise their roles as Gillian Owens and Sally Owens, respectively. Other stars joining them include Joey King, Maisie Williams, Lee Pace, Xolo Maridueña and Solly McLeod.
Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing, who previously portrayed the eccentric Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny in the first "Practical Magic" film, will also return.
Plot details for the sequel have not yet been revealed.
"Practical Magic" first charmed audiences in 1998. The film was based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Alice Hoffman and followed Gillian Owens and Sally Owens, two witch sisters born into a magical family and raised by their aunts in a small town, according to a synopsis.
When Gillian's (Kidman) boyfriend dies unexpectedly, the sisters "give themselves a crash course in hard magic" and try to resurrect him, the synopsis states.
The original film also starred Evan Rachel Wood, Camilla Belle and Margo Martindale.