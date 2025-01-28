Noah Centineo on filming in South Korea, visiting CIA headquarters for 'The Recruit' season 2
Noah Centineo is back with more action and comedy on season 2 of "The Recruit."
In the Netflix drama, Centineo stars as rookie CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks, whose life is upended when an Eastern European asset threatens extortion. As the connection to the CIA comes to light, Hendricks is drawn into dangerous international politics, risking everything to survive.
The first season, which premiered in 2022 with eight episodes, ended on a cliffhanger with Hendricks and Max Meladze (Laura Haddock) captured and in serious danger.
Season 2, premiering Jan. 30, follows Hendricks as he takes on a high-stakes espionage mission in South Korea, only to discover that the greatest threat may come from within the CIA itself, according to a synopsis. The new season also introduces Teo Yoo as newcomer Jang Kyun.
In an interview with "Good Morning America" ahead of the premiere, Centineo, who also serves as an executive producer, shared his experience balancing his roles as both actor and producer.
Working closely with the show's creator, Alexi Hawley, Centineo explained that being a producer adds an extra layer of responsibility.
"There's more of an obligation, I think, to really do your best to make sure other people are comfortable and they have what they need to do the job that they're hired to do," he said. "There's a little bit more checking of responsibility in that regard."
Centineo also discussed his experience filming in South Korea, admitting that adjusting to the time difference was the biggest challenge.
"You know, developing or acclimating to the new time zone," he explained. "The crews there were incredible, young, spirited, hard working, you know, really willing to work. And that was great, because I had never filmed there before -- the locations were gorgeous."
He continued, "We just had so many signs and so many lights naturally that were built into the buildings, and then you just went down the street so that they reflected them, and it's super cinematic. The food is incredible there. Yeah, I had a wonderful time in South Korea."
Centineo told "GMA" that he and the cast even had the unique opportunity to visit and film at the CIA headquarters while working on the show.
"We visited leading up to season 2, got to meet with a few analysts and lawyers and kind of picked their brains," he shared. "Mainly, the answer we got to our questions was, you know, 'We're not prepared to speak to that at this time.' But, then we shot there. We actually shot at the CIA for season 2."
How Centineo and Yoo stepped into their roles
When it comes to playing his character, Centineo shared that he draws from his own personality, while newcomer Yoo told "GMA" he found personal connections to his role.
"To me, it came almost kind of easy, because I know what it's like. I'm a married man, and I know what it's like to sacrifice for the love of your life," Yoo said, reflecting on his portrayal of a South Korean intelligence agent.
"For me, it always starts the same way," he continued. "I basically create a CV and a life story from where my character is from, and then I check my sources and see what's out there. And in this case, I was lucky enough that Noah [Centineo] and Alexi [Hawley], our showrunner, he did a lot of research, went to the actual CIA. And also, there's a real life person that they based Noah's character on, Owen Hendricks, and so he was always readily available on set every day. I mean, I could text him right now and ask him about the script, and he could give me a straight answer. So that was a good safety net to fall back on."
Yoo also spoke about his experience working with Centineo both on and off-screen, sharing that the "entire experience was great."
"I could already tell from our chemistry read, when I auditioned for the first time for the role, that there was something special going on here. There was like a spark," he explained. "And then I knew when I got the role, if I should get the role, that, you know, we're gonna have a lot of fun on set."
He added, "When I got cast and arrived on set, I was just amazed by Noah's leadership and by the way he would create this environment where everyone felt safe, and everyone was caring for each other, and you felt welcomed, and it was a very wholesome experience. And through that, I gained a lot of respect for him."
For Centineo, playing Hendricks has been more than just a job -- it's been a journey of personal growth as an actor, he said.
"Without a doubt, something that I think I've learned is just the importance of having an incredible team supporting you, bolstering you," he said. "You know, the second season of 'The Recruit' really was such a wholesome and just enjoyable experience. It was so fun, and it was so relaxing. And that's because we have an incredible ensemble."
"It's good work, and this felt like it just felt fun the whole time," he added. "We poured a lot into this, you know, [and] the third season isn't promised. So, if you guys really like it and love it, maybe we'll get a third season. I know that we certainly would love to do a third season, and I hope you guys like it."
Season 2 of "The Recruit" will be available to stream starting Jan. 30 on Netflix.