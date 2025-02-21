Leighton Meester is joining the cast of "Nobody Wants This" season 2.
Netflix confirmed in a Feb. 20 social media post that the "Gossip Girl" alum has booked a guest starring role on the hit romantic comedy series.
Meester will play the "middle school nemesis" of Kristen Bell's character Joanne, whom she "crosses paths with as an adult," per the post's caption.
This casting is a treasure trove of connections for pop culture aficionados.
Meester is, of course, married to "Nobody Wants This" star Adam Brody, who plays Noah -- aka the "hot rabbi." The two have been married since February 2014 and share two children.
This also marks a "Gossip Girl" reunion for Meester and Bell. Meester famously played Blair Waldorf on the teen drama series, and Bell provided the show's iconic narration and played herself in the series finale.
"Nobody Wants This" season 1 scored three Golden Globe nominations, and Brody and Bell are nominated for SAG Awards.
Season 2 of the hit series is expected to stream on Netflix in 2025.