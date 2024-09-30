Oasis' reunion tour is heading to North America in 2025.
The reformed "Wonderwall" outfit announced Monday they will play shows at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Ontario, on Aug. 24, before coming stateside for shows at Chicago's Soldier Field on Aug. 28, East Rutherford, New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Aug. 31 and Los Angeles' Rose Bowl on Sept. 6. The leg will conclude with a show at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City, Mexico on Sept. 12.
Cage the Elephant will also be on the bill as a special guest on every date of the leg.
"America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along," read a statement included in the release.
Registration is open now to submit a private ballot for a presale, beginning Thursday. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at noon local. For all ticket info, visit Oasisinet.com
Oasis announced in August that they were reuniting, ending the 15-year estrangement between the famously feuding Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel. Their first show back will kick off in the U.K. in July 2025.
After announcing the North America leg, Oasis' management issued a statement on the band's Instagram stating that "Ticketmaster's dynamic-pricing model will not be applied to forthcoming sale of tickets to Oasis concerts in North America."
The statement continued explaining that "when unprecedented ticket demand...is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans."
The band's statement also noted the decision to implement this strategy on the North America leg of the tour came after ticket inaccessibility plagued the U.K. and Ireland tour dates. The decision was made "to hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently," according to the statement.