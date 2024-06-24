Olivia Munn speaks out on health battle
Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hermes
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney made a stylish appearance at Paris Fashion Week over the weekend.
The couple attended the Hermès Spring 2025 Men's show on Saturday wearing coordinating looks.
Munn shared a funny video from the show, sitting front row alongside Mulaney. In it, Mulaney jokes, "Should I practice how to look at them walking?"
She captioned the clip, "Baby’s first fashion show 😆 Thank you for having us @hermes 🧡"
The next day, the couple attended the star-studded fashion event, Vogue World: Paris 2024.
Other stars in attendance included Ciara, Serena Williams, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter and more.