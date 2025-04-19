After a season packed with fierce runway looks, bold performances and emotional moments, Onya Nurve was officially named America's Next Drag Superstar in the season 17 finale of "RuPaul's Drag Race."
Onya clinched the win after a standout season that saw her rack up four challenge victories, ultimately beating out fellow finalists Lexi Love, Sam Star and runner-up Jewels Sparkles.
Appearing on "Good Morning America" on Saturday to celebrate her win, Onya reflected on the surreal moment she heard her name called by the legendary RuPaul.
"You hear RuPaul call girls' names for 16 seasons now, so to hear her say my name, and as a winner, it was amazing," she said.
But the most meaningful moment of the season for Onya may have come off the runway. She opened up about sharing the experience with her father, who not only made a surprise appearance on the show but stepped into drag himself.
"It has meant the world," she said. "My dad has always been a huge support, but he hasn't always been in my life for some big moments like graduation, for instance. So for him to come on Drag Race and not only come on Drag Race, but get into drag with me was amazing. He has always supported my drag, but I didn't think it was to the point where he would come on the show and dress up as a woman."
In addition to celebrating her personal journey, Onya used her moment in the spotlight to share advice with parents of queer children.
"I would say talk less and listen more," she explained. "I feel like parents sometimes feel like they have to tell their child something, but when you have a queer child, it is a good opportunity to just listen and hear what they have to say. Call them by their appropriate pronouns and learn from them."