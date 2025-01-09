Several awards season events -- including the 2025 Oscar nominations -- and multiple Los Angeles-based television shows have been affected by the damaging fires blazing through the city which have left at least five people dead and many more injured.
Nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were originally set to take place Friday, Jan. 17, but have been delayed to Sunday, Jan. 19, according to a letter sent from the academy to its members. Timing has not yet been shared.
"We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California," the letter read. "So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you."
Additionally, the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards, which were originally scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 12, have been postponed to Jan. 26 "due to the catastrophic fires ravaging Southern California," according to a press release.
"This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community. All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected," Critics Choice Awards CEO Joey Berlin said.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has also canceled its Tea Party, a key event during awards season. The event was scheduled for Saturday at The Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.
"In light of the dangerous winds and wildfires in Los Angeles, we are cancelling this weekend's BAFTA Tea Party. The safety of our colleagues, friends and peers in Los Angeles remains our utmost priority and our thoughts are with everyone impacted," the group shared in a statement to the press.
ABC suspended production on the shows "Grey's Anatomy" and "Doctor Odyssey," and canceled Wednesday's taping of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the network confirmed to ABC Audio.
ABC Audio also confirmed that production on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, was closed on Wednesday because of the fires. This halted production on "Abbott Elementary," as well as "All American" and "The Pitt." It also stopped production on the multi-camera sitcom "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage."
As the fires continue to burn, more than 100,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes as the Santa Ana winds further exacerbate the situation. Firefighters and other first responders have been overwhelmed as they continue to attack the blaze from the ground and the air.
Follow along for more coverage of the California fires here.