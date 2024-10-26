"Outlander" stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan recently delivered emotional farewells to their characters, Claire and Jamie Fraser, as the beloved series nears its end.
In a tearful Instagram video, Balfe shared the moment she removed Claire’s wig for the last time.
In a separate post from the same day, Balfe shared a carousel of heartfelt photos, expressing gratitude to "Outlander" author Diana Gabaldon, showrunner Ronald D. Moore, the cast, crew, and especially her co-star, Heughan.
“How to capture a life ….?” she caption the photos. “Claire changed my life. This show changed my life. It’s impossible to put into words but the simplest thing to say to you all … THANK YOU.”
Heughan also shared his own farewell in a series of behind-the-scenes photos, reflecting on the honor of bringing Jamie Fraser to life.
Fans flooded the posts with gratitude and admiration, writing things like, "Hard to believe it's been 11 years in a flash. Honored to watch your journey and witness the dedication you brought to every step" and "So very bittersweet! The entire cast and crew is leaving behind quite a legacy with this series❤️."
"Outlander" season 7 premiere Part 2 airs on Friday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.