Paris Hilton faced a minor setback while filming her latest music video shoot for her song "Bad B*tch Academy."
On Aug. 16, the singer and reality star took to her Instagram Stories to share some unexpected and unfortunate news from the set.
In a series of posts, Hilton revealed that an accidental fire broke out in her trailer during the video shoot.
"Sadly, an accidental fire broke out in my trailer on the set of my music video today. As heartbreaking as it is, I'm so thankful everyone is safe and I'm incredibly grateful for the amazing support I have around me," Hilton wrote.
The singer also showed a glimpse of the damage, including a few of her burned belongings.
Despite the setback, Hilton remained positive and expressed her gratitude toward the people involved, including notable names like director Hannah Lux Davis, Heidi Klum, Meghan Trainor and Lance Bass, all of whom played key roles in the production.
In a follow-up post, Hilton shared an image from the scene. "Not how I expected my music video shoot for 'Bad B*tch Academy' to go," she wrote.
On Friday, Hilton posted a third update, captioned, "the show must go on." The photo featured Hilton striking a pose in a stunning blue dress alongside supermodel Heidi Klum, who was dressed in a vibrant hot pink outfit.
Klum also shared behind-the-scenes moments on her own Instagram with the caption, "With the one and only @parishilton #badbitchacademy 💗."
The song will be featured on Hilton's upcoming album, "Infinite Icon," which will be released on Sept. 6.