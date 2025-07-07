Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron announced Monday that he has left the iconic rock band.
"After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam," Cameron wrote in a statement shared to the band's official social media pages. "Much love and respect to Jeff [Ament], Ed [Vedder], Mike [McCready] and Stone [Gossard] for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter."
"I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over," Cameron continued. "It's been an incredible journey. More to follow. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart."
Cameron, who also drummed for the band Soundgarden and the grunge group Skin Yard, was the fifth drummer in Pearl Jam history, following Dave Krusen, Matt Chamberlain, Dave Abbruzzese and Jack Irons. He officially joined the band following Soundgarden's breakup in 1997 and remained on with the band even as he got back together with Soundgarden upon their reunion in 2010.
In their own statement on Monday, Pearl Jam thanked Cameron for being a part of the band, writing, "From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer."
"He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings," the band continued. "It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you Matt."
Cameron was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Pearl Jam in 2017. He will be inducted for a second time with Soundgarden as part of the 2025 class.
The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will be held Saturday, Nov. 8., in Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+, with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the following day, according to a press release.
