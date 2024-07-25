Pedro Pascal joins Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach for 'Fantastic Four' photo
Pedro Pascal posted a photo on his Instagram on Thursday of the core four members of Marvel Studios' upcoming film, "The Fantastic Four."
"Our first mission together," he captioned the post, which also included a snap of director Matt Shakman.
In the group photo, Pascal, who plays the stretchy genius Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic, is seen embracing Vanessa Kirby, who plays Sue Storm, otherwise known as the Invisible Woman.
"The Bear" Emmy winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach is also seen in the photo with his arms stretched around both Kirby and "Stranger Things" star Joseph Quinn. Moss-Bachrach plays Ben Grimm/the Thing in the forthcoming film, and Quinn plays Sue's brother, the daredevil Johnny Storm, also known as the Human Torch.
Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously confirmed to "The Official Marvel Podcast" that "The Fantastic Four" is a period piece set in the '60s, though he hinted it may not necessarily be our 1960s.
Referring to a promotional image of Johnny flying in full "flame on" mode, Feige said, "There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn't look exactly like the New York that we know or the New York that existed in the '60s in our world. Those are smart observations."
The "Fantastic Four" characters, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, have previously been depicted on the big screen in two notable iterations. The first iteration, featured in films released in 2005 and 2007, included actors Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's eventual Steve Rogers/Captain America, Chris Evans.
The second, featured in the 2015 film "Fantastic Four" (also styled "FANT4STIC") included Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Jamie Bell and Michael B. Jordan, who would go on to play Killmonger in the MCU's "Black Panther" film.
Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."