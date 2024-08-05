Pierce Brosnan celebrated wife Keely Shaye Brosnan this week with a sweet post marking their 23rd wedding anniversary.
"Happy 23rd anniversary my darling Keely my beautiful brown eyed girl, my north, my south, my east and west," the "James Bond" star wrote alongside the post, which included a collage of photos of the two over the years. "All my love, should I fall behind wait for me."
Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Brosnan, a former television reporter, were married in Ireland on Aug. 4, 2001.
Keely Shaye Brosnan shared an Instagram post to mark the day as well, including three photos of the couple in their formal wedding attire.
"August 4th, 2001, Ashford Castle, County Mayo, Ireland. ✨ 'You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest person I have ever known.' FSF," she wrote in the caption.
She added, "Happy Anniversary my love @piercebrosnanofficial ✨ Here's to the next 23 years together. May they continue to be creative, adventurous, loving, inspiring, and joyful. ✨ Time [flies] on love's wings."
Pierce Brosnan shares two children, Dylan and Paris, with Keely Shaye Brosnan. He also has two sons, Christopher and Sean, whom he shared with his late wife Cassandra Harris, who died of ovarian cancer in 1991. Pierce Brosnan adopted Christopher, as well as Harris' daughter Charlotte, after their father died in 1986. Charlotte Brosnan died of ovarian cancer in 2013.