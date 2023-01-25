The Golden Raspberry Awards are removing 12-year-old "Firestarter" actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong from this year's worst actress nomination list.

In a statement, the awards show, also known as the Razzie Awards, which highlight underachievement in the world of cinema, apologized for including Armstrong in its list of nominees following criticism.

"The recent valid criticism of the choice of 11-year-old Armstrong as a nominee for one of our awards brought our attention to how insensitive we've been in this instance," John Wilson, co-founder of the Razzie Awards, said in a statement. "As a result, we have removed Armstrong's name from the Final Ballot that our members will cast next month. We also believe a public apology is owed Ms. Armstrong, and wish to say we regret any hurt she experienced as a result of our choices."

Gilbert Flores/Getty Images, FILE Ryan Kiera Armstrong at the 'Luck' world premiere held at Regency Village Theater, July 30, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Wilson also said from now on, any performer under 18 will be ineligible for nomination for the Golden Raspberry Awards.

"We have never intended to bury anyone's career," Wilson added. "It is why our Redeemer Award was created. We all make mistakes, very much us included."

Wilson ended his statement by saying, "Since our motto is 'Own Your Bad,' we realize that we ourselves must also live up to it."