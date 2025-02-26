"The Real Housewives of Potomac" star Karen Huger was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in jail, with one suspended following her DUI conviction in December.
Huger was arrested on March 19, 2024, after crashing her vehicle in Potomac, Maryland. She was convicted by a Montgomery County jury in December of driving under the influence and negligent driving. She was also convicted of failure to control speed to avoid a collision and failure to notify of an address change.
Huger spoke in court on Wednesday, apologizing to Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Terrence McGann and the police she encountered during her March 2024 arrest. She said the case had been a "mirror of brutal clarity."
Huger, her husband Raymond and her defense attorney pleaded for leniency, highlighting her commitment to sobriety and rehabilitation.
However, McGann said that Huger's case "demands a different outcome" in the interest of the public, considering the reality star's DUI history.
In addition to jail time, Huger was also ordered to pay a total of $2,900 in fines and serve five years of probation. After she serves her time, Huger won't be allowed to drive for one year. If she violates her probation, Huger could be sent back to jail to serve the remainder of her suspended time.
The reality star will serve one year in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.
David Martella, Huger's defense attorney, told ABC News he predicts Huger will serve six to eight months in jail before being let out early for good behavior.
Huger's family members were seen hugging in court after the judge read his decision. Her sister audibly wept as the reality star signed probationary documents before being taken into custody.
"We love you! God's got you," one family member shouted across the courtroom to Huger as police took her away.
Martella told reporters outside the Montgomery County Circuit Court that the reality star was "at peace" with the judge's decision.
"Karen Huger told me she is at peace with this. She is glad this part of the process is over. She has been working very hard on her recovery for the last few months, and that has allowed her to be the healthiest that she has been in years. She told me she is fully prepared to get through this, and she looks forward to a brighter day very soon," Martella said.
Martella said no decision has been made yet on whether Huger plans to file an appeal.
Huger has starred on "The Real Housewives of Potomac" since its first season in 2016 and later went on to star in her own special, "The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen's Grande Dame Reunion."
Huger is married to businessman Ray Huger, who also appears on the show.