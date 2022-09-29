Rebel Wilson is paying tribute to "Pitch Perfect" as the aca-classic movie celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The Australian actress reacted to a fan wishing the film "happy 10 years" this week on Twitter, sending a message to her fellow cast members, crew, and everyone who loved the movie.

"10 years ago today!! Wow!! I love PITCH PERFECT so so much," she wrote. "I love my Bellas!! I love the fans!! Everyone who has made these movies is a legend!!"

A video clip from the film, shared by the fan who sent its cast and crew well-wishes, shows Barden University's all-girl a cappella group, the Barden Bellas, on a bus trip to an a cappella singing competition. They break out into song, belting out Miley Cyrus' "Party in the U.S.A.," before Wilson, whose character is driving the bus, says they've run out of gas in the middle of nowhere. The scene also includes two iconic lines from the film: "aca-scuse me" and "aca-believe it."

"Pitch Perfect," which starred Wilson along with Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Skylar Astin, Adam DeVine and Ben Platt, was released in 2012, holding its L.A. premiere on Sept. 24 before debuting in theaters nationwide on Oct. 5.