Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are divorcing after 12 years of marriage.

The actress, producer and Hello Sunshine founder, who turned 47 this week, took to Instagram on Friday, March 24, to share a joint statement from herself and Toth announcing the split.

"We have some personal news to share...," the statement began. "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," the statement continued. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time.

Witherspoon and Toth married in March 2011 and share their son Tennessee, who turned 10 last year.

In July 2020, Witherspoon shared a heartfelt post to celebrate Toth's 50th birthday, calling him "my amazing hubby" and adding the hashtag "#youmake50lookgood."

"Everything you do, you put in 1000%!" she wrote at the time. "Whether he’s training for a triathlon, giving back to his community, supporting his friends, or loving his family, he gives his whole heart to so many people everyday! I ❤️ you so much, JT!"