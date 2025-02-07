For anyone who's ever read a Michael Bond book about Paddington Bear (he wrote 29) or purchased a Paddington stuffed toy or engaged in Paddington cosplay for Halloween (it can't just be me) or hit the movies to see "Paddington" in 2014 and the immortal "Paddington 2" in 2017, the release of "Paddington in Peru" in theaters is a genuine movie event for all ages.
I'll admit that the third screen go-round for this genteel bear with a British accent and a craving for marmalade can't quite top the magic of first two movies, what with mad-wicked director Paul King handing over the reins to first-timer Dougal Wilson and a fresh set of screenwriters.
And Hugh Grant, the MVP of the classic second film, is reduced to a cameo this time as the villainous Phoenix Buchanan, who formerly stole the show with a jailhouse song and dance.
So take a beat to let that sink in while I assure you that "Paddington in Peru" is still everything you could hope for in a family entertainment. It's an exuberant gift of a movie, brimming over with humor and heart. And Paddington, still voiced by the mannerly but warm-hearted Ben Whishaw, never ever loses his dignity and cuddle-bear charm.
The film also offers a welcome change of scene as Paddington and the Browns, the British family that adopted him, return to the bear's homeland in Peru to find his Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton), now residing at a Peruvian retirement home for bears.
The place is run by a guitar-strumming Mother Superior, hilariously played by Oscar winner Olivia Colman with a mad zest that matches the bonkers joy and sinister subtext that Grant brought to the party last time out.
"Paddington in Peru" even lets newcomers play catch up with a prologue that explains how a Peruvian bear came to live in London after the Browns found him abandoned in the Paddington train station (hence the name) and took him home as a member of the family.
Hugh Bonneville is back as the starchy family patriarch, while a lively Emily Mortimer steps in for Sally Hawkins as the mother of Judy (Madeleine Harris) and Jonathan (Samuel Joslin). Together with their Scottish housekeeper, Mrs. Bird (the always welcome Julie Walters), the Paddington troupe makes its way into the Amazon jungle to find Aunt Lucy.
The search heats up when Antonio Banderas joins the Browns as a riverboat explorer more interested in finding a lost city of gold than poor Aunt Lucy. This sets the stage for madcap action and adventure that Paddington didn't find back in cozy London.
It's true that little can match the inspired lunacy that King brought to the first two Paddington films. But there's no denying the swirling energy the new team delivers to the material that can lift the mood even when the plot mechanics get heavy.
Nothing goes so wrong with the third chapter in the series that it might deserve one of the usually polite Paddington's "hard stares." There's always a soaring, tumbling, freewheeling surprise to feed our rooting interest.
It's telling to note that Michael Bond found inspiration for his beloved bear in the quiet, gentle, forlorn child evacuees he saw seeking shelter during WWII. That's why Paddington toys usually come with a note that reads: "Please look after this bear. Thank you."
The creators of "Paddington in Peru" deserve an audience salute for looking after this bear onscreen with unstinting warmth and affection. Thank you, indeed.