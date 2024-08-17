Wedding bells are on the horizon for former "The Real Housewives of New York," cast member Jill Zarin’s daughter, Ally Shapiro.
The 31-year-old entrepreneur and influencer announced her engagement to boyfriend Jordan Bilfeld on Instagram on Friday.
Shapiro shared a sweet photo of her and Bilfeld on vacation in Mallorca with the caption, "Not even in my wildest dreams could I have imagined a more perfect person to share my life with ♾️💍."
The happy moment came as a total surprise during a family vacation in Europe aboard a Celebrity Cruise. Zarin also took to Instagram to express her joy and disbelief in a touching video post.
"I am speechless!" Zarin wrote in her caption.
"Gary, Ally, and Jordan and I have spent the last week on a Celebrity Cruise in Europe, and we get off tomorrow. After lunch, Jordan asked Ally to go for a walk on the beach... mind you, after it poured for 30 minutes. Gary and I are just waiting for the check to come. We hear cheering and clapping, and I started clapping and walk over to see over the railing—and guess who just got engaged??? Surprise!!!! Mazel Tov to my beautiful daughter and her FIANCÉ, Jordan Bilfeld. We could not be happier to welcome him and his family to join ours. I am still in shock. We had ZERO clue. 🎉🎉"
Shapiro also shared that she was unsuspecting in the moments leading up to Bilfeld’s surprise proposal.
After sharing the exciting engagement news, Ally took to her Instagram Stories to reveal just how caught off guard she was. Posting a photo of herself sipping a cocktail, she humorously captioned it, “5 min before I was getting proposed to and it was pouring rain and I was drinking my spritz 😂😂😂 completely clueless 😂😂😂😂😂.”
Shapiro is the daughter of Zarin and ex-husband Steven Shapiro.