"The Sandlot" star Patrick Renna and wife Jasmin Renna have a third child on the way.
The actor, who played the iconic "Sandlot" character Hamilton "Ham" Porter, shared the news in a video on social media Tuesday. The video shows him at the beach, sitting with his family in a beach chair, with both of his children flanking him and his wife on each side.
The "You Gotta Believe" actor then takes out a third, smaller beach chair and places it in between him and his wife.
The phrase "Renna party of 5" then appears onscreen, followed by "June ❤️."
The actor and producer captioned the post, "Coming soon...."
Patrick Renna told People that the couple mistakenly thought they were expecting a boy before realizing they were expecting a girl.
"We were convinced we were having our third boy because I mistakenly looked at our second son's test results from 2020. Whoops!" he said. "So, for two weeks, we were all set on welcoming another little guy -- until the doctor called and told us the real news."
Patrick and Jasmin Renna already share two sons, Flynn and Liam.
"Finding out we're having a baby girl was the best surprise, and my wife, our two boys and I couldn't be more excited to meet her," Patrick Renna said.
Jasmin Renna also shared the news on social media Tuesday, posting photos of the family at the beach. In the images, Jasmin Renna is seen wearing a shirt that reads "Mama To Be."
In the caption of the post, she left a series of emoji, including two pink hearts and a chick hatching from an egg.
In 1993's "The Sandlot," Patrick Renna played "Ham", the catcher among a group of young friends who play baseball together in a local sandlot. The film, which takes place in the summer of 1962, took in $34 million at the worldwide box office and has since become a beloved cult classic.
Patrick Renna has a book coming out this month titled "A Little Slugger's Guide to the Unwritten Rules of Baseball and Life."