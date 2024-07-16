Sarah Michelle Gellar says Shannen Doherty was 'up for anything no matter how ridiculous': See videos
Sarah Michelle Gellar is continuing to remember and honor her friend Shannen Doherty, who died at 53 on Saturday after a yearslong battle with cancer.
On Tuesday, the actress shared a series of videos on Instagram of memories she had with Doherty over the years.
"Here are some videos of the Shan I know," Gellar wrote in the caption of the post. She also thanked her followers who donated to animal charities in honor of Doherty.
"We are all truly overwhelmed," Gellar said about the donations, adding that she and Doherty's friend, model Anne Marie Kortright, "promise to keep the tradition alive."
The day before, Gellar took to Instagram to remember Doherty and asked followers to honor her by supporting their favorite animal charities since Doherty was an animal lover.
"Let's honor her," Gellar said. "More than anything, Shan loves animals, especially dogs. In her memory let's support our favorite animal charities. Whether that's donating money , stopping by your local shelter and just offering cuddles and walks to animals housed there or even just tagging them in the comments so other people can learn about their work. I know that would make our girl happy (and illicit that deep throaty laugh we all loved)."
In her post on Tuesday, Gellar shared hilarious videos of Doherty. In the first video, Doherty appears to be mocking Gellar after the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actress shared a selfie of herself lounging by the pool in 2020.
Gellar also posted a funny video of her and Doherty dressed in inflatable outfits wrestling each other.
The final videos in the post showed Gellar and Doherty taking part in a viral wine glass challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The friend that was up for anything no matter how ridiculous," Gellar said about Doherty in the caption of her post. "Shan 😇…"
Since the news of her death, the Hollywood community has mourned the actress, including her friends and fellow co-stars from "Charmed" and "Beverly Hills, 90210."