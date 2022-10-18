Sarah Michelle Gellar said she is "proud" of Selma Blair for all she accomplished on "Dancing with the Stars," sending her support after her friend stepped down from the show during Monday's episode on Disney+.

"Long before @dancingwiththestars I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows," Gellar, 45, wrote in an Instagram post. "Selma I've never been so proud of you (and I'm often proud of you)."

MORE: Selma Blair steps down from 'Dancing with the Stars': 'My body is definitely taking a hit'

"You make the rest of us believe that we can do anything. That we can never give up," the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alum added.

Gellar then shared a note to Sasha Farber, Blair's "DWTS" partner, thanking him for making the experience "pure joy" for her friend.

"I will miss getting to watch the happiness radiate from Selma each week as she stepped on stage with you," she continued. "Thank you for that gift."

Gellar concluded the post by calling Blair's love and friendship "the greatest gift."

'Dancing With the Stars'
'Dancing With the Stars'
"Dancing With the Stars," hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, premieres Sept. 19 on Disney+.

In her final performance Monday night, Blair danced a waltz to "What the World Needs Now Is Love" and earned a perfect -- and symbolic -- 40 out of 40 for her last spin around the ballroom.

After the episode, Blair said she was "so lucky" to have had the experience and "so sad" to leave the show.

"Dancing with the Stars" season 31 streams live on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."