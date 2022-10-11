Scarlett Johansson is getting candid about her career in Hollywood.

As a guest on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, the actress, known for her roles in "Black Widow," "Her" and "Lost in Translation," opened up about being "hypersexualized" at a young age, and how she felt it threatened her career at one point.

"I kind of became objectified and pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn't getting offers for work for things that I wanted to do and I remember thinking to myself, 'I think people think I'm 40 years old,'" Johansson said. "It somehow stopped being something that was desirable and something I was fighting against."

The Academy Award-nominated actress made her film debut at 9 years old in Rob Reiner's 1994 film, "North." She then scored minor roles in films such as "Fall" and "Home Alone 3" as a teen.

At 17, she starred alongside Bill Murray in Sofia Coppola's "Lost in Translation," in which she played a character who was five years older than she was at the time.

"I think everybody thought I was older and I had been doing it for a long time, I [was] kind of pigeonholed into this weird hypersexualized thing," Johansson said. "I felt like it was over kind of -- like that's the kind of career you've had, these are the kind of roles played, and I was like, this is it."

"So it was scary at that time," she added. "In a weird way, I was like, is this it? And I attributed it to the fact that people thought I was much, much older than I was."

Johansson said actresses now aren't pigeonholed in the same way she felt she was when she was younger.