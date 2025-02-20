Mikayla Matthews' family is getting bigger.
On Thursday, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star, 24, announced that she is expecting her fourth child with husband Jace Terry in an exclusive interview with People.
She said that the news was a "surprise" and that she and Terry were "not planning or trying."
"I miss my period a lot with my health issues, so for me it's normal to sometimes be off track," she said. "Then a month and a half went by and I was telling my friends, like, 'Maybe I should take a test.'"
"I wasn't having any symptoms which made me think I wasn't pregnant, because I usually get symptoms very early, like two or three weeks in," she added. "Then I take the test and it was instantly positive."
The reality star and TikToker said that because of her health issues, she didn't think that she could get pregnant.
"My husband was with me when I took the test," she said. "He never really has much of a reaction to anything, but we were both pretty in shock. Then it set in and we got really excited."
Matthews has been open about her chronic illness and has shared photos and videos of her experience with severe eczema outbreaks on social media.
She said this pregnancy has made her "motivated" to take care of her body.
She said, "I'm like, 'I want this baby to be as healthy as possible. I want me to be as healthy as possible.'"
Matthews and Terry are already parents to daughters Tommie, 3, and Haven, 5 ½, and son Beckham 7 ½.
Matthews said she shared the news about her pregnancy with them while they were filming "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" around Christmas time.
"We waited until after my first ultrasound to tell them," she said. "We actually told them on the show, and they were so excited. They said Santa brought them a baby for Christmas. It was so sweet."
"It's so wild to me that we'll be a family of six," she added. "I feel like it's the Mormon in me coming out."
Looking ahead, Matthews said that she can picture herself having more kids.
"I'm surrounded by Mormon culture still and my husband's siblings all have so many kids," she said. "They're like, 'Once you hit three kids, you can have 10 kids,' That's kind of the mindset I have. When people ask me how many kids I want, I'm like, 'I've always wanted three or four, but I could see myself having six.'"
The arrival of Matthews' fourth child is one of several exciting things to look forward to in the "TSLOMW" world this year.
Last week, her co-star, Jennifer Affleck, announced that she and her husband Zac Affleck are expecting their third baby.
A new season of the hit Hulu series will also arrive in the spring.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News, and "Good Morning America."