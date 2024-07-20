Selena Gomez is gearing up for her 32nd birthday with a heartfelt message and a star-studded selfie.
On Friday, the actress took to Instagram to share a reflective post ahead of her special day. In the selfie, she is joined by her "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short.
"Upon reflection, I realize with my birthday coming up, 32. I am so grateful that I have been surrounded by human beings that make me better, challenge me, remind me day after day that every moment is a gift," Gomez captioned the post.
"That's my pure joy. I thank god for the era I'm in. It's been the best yet 🤓" The post has already garnered over a million likes.
As Gomez turns 32 on July 22, she has much to celebrate. This birthday comes on the heels of her first Emmy nomination.
Gomez received a nod for her role as Mabel Mora in "Only Murders in the Building," in which she stars with Martin and Short.
Gomez is the fourth Latina to be nominated in the category's history.