"Severance," officially has a new teaser for its second season, and it ramps up the paranoia.
The teaser for the show, which focuses on a company whose employees lose memory of their personal life while working, was released by Apple TV on Wednesday.
Set to The Who's "Eminence Front," the teaser for the Emmy-nominated Apple TV+ show features Adam Scott's Mark feverishly running through the halls of his creepy company Lumon, seemingly trying to find a way out.
In the voiceover, Britt Lower's Helly tells him, "Everything they told you about Severance is a lie."
The clip also flashes back to Mark's vow to the company, — and the medical procedure — to "sever" his personal memories from his work memories, the central issue of the show.
Amid a montage of disturbing images, including a sketch of a hallway with a red heart in the middle, Adam finds that very hallway, with an elevator "down" arrow taking the place of the heart.
Then a big reveal comes: "My wife," Mark says in voice-over, followed by a scream, "She's alive!"
Then, he runs around the corner and finds his co-workers — and says, "Who are you people?"
Just then, Tramell Tillman's Milchick enters holding blue helium balloons with Mark's face on them for the occasion. "Welcome back, Mark S.," he says. "Been a minute."
The new season of "Severence" stars the first season's cast: Scott, Lower, Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette. Sarah Bock will also appear in the new season.
The Apple TV+ series returns on Jan. 17, 2025, followed by one episode every Friday through its finale on March 21, 2025.