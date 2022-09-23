"Sex and the City" star Willie Garson's son, Nathen, paid tribute to him on the one-year anniversary of his death.

"Wow. I can't believe it's already been a year since this beautiful bald man that I can proudly call my dad passed away," the 21-year-old wrote in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday. "Besides his head, I think I miss his laugh and smile the most. Because I knew that whenever he was laughing he wasn't the only one laughing."

Nathen said his father's gift was "being able to talk to literally anyone he came into contact with and make them either laugh or awkwardly smile from a joke he had probably just told them."

He wasn't just my father, he was my best friend and a mentor before I even knew what that was. He inspired me when I was younger to be better than I ever thought I could and because of that I try to always do better," he continued. "I would not be where I am today if not for him. I wouldn't be who I am if not for him."

Nathen said he used to beg his father to tell different "dad jokes" from the few he would constantly use but now "wouldn't be upset to hear him say those same jokes a thousand or even a million more times."

While reflecting on what his father meant to him, Nathen said "it's more important to remember that there's also a tomorrow and a future" and not to "get stuck in the past."

"As you move forward, make sure you smile and live life to its fullest ... because no matter how much time you might think you have, I promise you there's less," he said, adding that "life comes and goes way too quick."