Simone Biles' sister Adria Biles shared a touching Instagram post this week showing love and admiration for her older sister, who recently clinched her 11th Olympic medal in Paris.
"The little girl in me would look for you in every single room she walks into," Adria Biles, 25, wrote in the caption of the post, which was shared Wednesday.
"You have made me into the person i am today and i will forever look up to you. i love you sister 🤍," she added.
The post included a throwback photo of a young Simone Biles and a young Adria Biles sitting side-by-side on a bench, with Adria Biles peering over at her big sister, who is smiling wide and looking at the camera.
This is not the first time Adria Biles has shown love for her older sister publicly.
Prior to Wednesday's post, Adria Biles, a former gymnast, wrote about her relationship with Simone Biles, 27, in a 2016 essay for ESPN.
In the essay, Adria Biles said growing up, the two would often train together, describing her older sister as "fearless" in gymnastics and sharing admiration for her.
"Simone is as outgoing as she seems, and yes, she is always laughing. She's also kind and humble, and I'm so proud to have her as my sister. I look up to her in every way," she wrote at the time.