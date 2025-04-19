Singer Michelle Williams posts video on Instagram of meeting actress Michelle Williams at Broadway show
Michelle Williams, the Destiny's Child singer currently starring in Broadway's "Death Becomes Her," shared a backstage video on April 17, showing her long-awaited meeting with actress Michelle Williams.
The Instagram clip, filmed from the singer's dressing room, was simply captioned, "#FINALLY."
"Y'all we had an amazing show tonight. The crowd was lit. We love lit crowds," the singer gushed. "And so I've got more things to sign. I always love to bring y'all in on my journey and of course I've got more, more, more of these."
The singer held up photos of the "Dying for Sex" star before revealing the real Michelle Williams sitting behind her.
"Who should I make it out to?" the Dawson's Creek alum joked, prompting laughter from both stars.
The moment comes during the singer's run in "Death Becomes Her," a stage adaptation of the cult-classic film.
This isn't the first time the singer has leaned into the name confusion. Just last month, she posted another video from her dressing room reading a fan letter clearly meant for the actress. The letter praised performances in films like "Blue Valentine" and "Manchester by the Sea," and included photos for signing of the wrong Michelle Williams.
The singer read the letter aloud, ending by admiring the enclosed images: "Absolutely brilliant. Her hair is fabulous."
Now that both Michelle Williamses have finally met in person, fans are calling it a full-circle moment years in the making, with one commenter writing, "FINALLY!!!! this was epic," and another commenting, "Oh how I have SCREAMED!! 😂😂 Now we need the collaboration!"