Will Smith and Tatyana Ali recreate iconic 'Fresh Prince' dance scene amid album announcement
Will Smith reunited with "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" co-star Tatyana Ali to recreate one of the most beloved moments from the popular sitcom.
The clip, posted by Smith on Friday, shows the duo stepping in sync to Doechii's song "Anxiety," which has become the soundtrack for a trending dance challenge inspired by the "Fresh Prince" scene.
Doechii even makes a surprise appearance at the end of the video.
"Waited 35 years for this dance to trend," Smith captioned the post.
The video mirrors the fan-favorite moment where Will walks in on Ashley dancing with headphones on, only to seamlessly match her moves. Smith even posted the original scene, now overlaid with Doechii's track, just last week.
"I've been watching y'all and every video has been better than the last!! Love that track @doechii. Yo @tatyanaali remember this?" he captioned the clip.
The video arrives just as Smith announced his return to music. His first full-length album in over 20 years, "Based on a True Story," will be released on March 28, the official press releases states.
The 14-track project features collaborations with DJ Jazzy Jeff, Teyana Taylor and Jac Ross, along with previously released singles like "First Love," "Beautiful Scars," "TANTRUM," "Work of Art," and "You Can Make It."
Smith's latest single, "You Can Make It" featuring Fridayy and Sunday Service Choir, recently hit No. 1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart, his first chart-topping single since "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It."